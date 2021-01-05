Log in
New Securitization Fuels Growth for Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC

01/05/2021 | 10:06am EST
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC announced Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a rating to one class of notes from PEAR 2020-1, LLC - an $80 million litigation finance asset backed security (ABS) transaction. The PEAR 2020-1, LLC transaction represents Golden Pear’s first rated security collateralized by litigation finance receivables.  

“Golden Pear continues to experience tremendous growth and has emerged as a leader in the consumer litigation finance industry. We are excited for this milestone and look forward to continuing to serve our clients and partners,” says Gary Amos, CEO at Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC.

“Access to the securitization market increases our liquidity and supports our financial performance in this next stage of growth,” says Daniel Amsellem, CFO at Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC.

The offering was oversubscribed, which represents a recognition of Golden Pear’s strong fundamentals as well as a desire by institutional investors to invest in the growing litigation finance industry.

Golden Pear has funded over $675 million in aggregate advances since its inception in 2008. The company’s growth and differentiation in the consumer litigation marketplace have been achieved by industry-leading innovation and a focus on service for both attorneys and their clients.

About Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC: Golden Pear is one of the largest specialty finance companies in the United States funding legal matters and purchasing medical receivables from physicians and medical centers. The company empowers its clients navigate the legal system and provides them with financial solutions that work. Golden Pear is backed by a partnership of several private equity firms that allow for the stability and continued institutional growth of the firm.

Gary Amos, CEO
Golden Pear Funding
+1 (347) 682-2816
investorrelations@gpfco.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
