New Series on YouTube, Sober Facts, Explores Science Behind Substance Use

01/11/2022 | 11:26am EST
Sober Facts, Original Series Produced by Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, an evidence-based addiction recovery organization, is answering the internet’s most asked questions about drugs and addiction in its original digital video series “Sober Facts”. The first episode, “Why were there so many overdoses in 2020?” is now available to stream on YouTube.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005861/en/

“Our country had the most deaths due to overdose in its history this past year,” said John Hood, SVP marketing of Landmark Recovery. “Being well-informed is the first defense when confronted with substance use, that’s why educational content is a core component of our strategy.”

The thirteen-part series was inspired by the startling data from Google Trends that showed a double in the amount of search interest in the past decade related to “Can I Overdose?”

“Landmark’s mission to unlock human potential begins with connections. Social media lets us connect on a personal level with individuals and families struggling with substance use,” said Ryan Decker, brand manager of Landmark Recovery.

Landmark will release three new episodes per week on Landmark's YouTube channel. Each one-minute episode presents precinct information on substance abuse and explores the world of licit and illicit drugs, addiction, and mental health.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS