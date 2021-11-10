Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Society Publishers' Annual Holiday Sale is Coming November 15th!

11/10/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Give a gift you can open again and again by giving books this holiday season.

Gabriola Island, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We can help you find the perfect gift for even the most difficult to shop for on your list for the upcoming holiday season. From November 15th to November 25th, the annual New Society Publishers Holiday Sale is back on. So don't just get ahead of holiday shopping and beat the lines but get the best prices on some of our favorite titles. Not sure what book to buy? From gardeners to aspiring chefs to tree-huggers to future world leaders, we've got books to suit every interest.

The gardeners in your life are sure to love The Permaculture Handbook, Soil Science for Gardeners, The Ever Curious Gardener, The Food Forest Handbook, Growing Conifers, Human Permaculture and Your Indoor Herb Garden.

For the avid foodie and aspiring chef, you'll want to check out The Food Lover's Garden, The Art of Plant-based Cheesemaking, DIY Sourdough, DIY Kombucha, and The Farmer's Market Cookbook.

The eco-conscious and tree-hugging loved ones in your life can get inspired and empowered by A Brief History of The Earth's Climate, We’re All Climate Hypocrites Now, Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle, Facing the Climate Emergency, and How to Talk to Your Kids About Climate Change.

For the future world leaders: Building Community, What's Up with White Women, The Token, Power, Uprooting Racism, The Edible Ecosystem Solution, and Free, Fair, and Alive. 

You can feel good about buying this year’s presents because we publish books for a world of change in a way that has a minimal impact on the environment. We print our books on acid-free paper, Forest Stewardship Council certified, 100% old growth forest-free (and 100% post-consumer recycled), processed chlorine-free, and printed with vegetable-based, low VOC inks. So go ahead and give a guilt-free gift that can be opened again and again. And again.

At New Society Publishers we are committed to building a just and ecologically sustainable society for the benefit of future generations. Find out more about how we put people and planet first at www.newsociety.com 


Latest news "Companies"
01:12pMS YOUNG ADVENTURE ENTERPRISE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:12pSportsbet.io Donate Bitcoin to Southampton FC Supporters in First Ever 'Crypto Fan Fund'
GL
01:11pINMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pIIROC Trading Resumption - LHR
AQ
01:11pPACSUN BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Men's, Women's & Kid's Clothing, Accessories & Shoe Sales Monitored by Consumer Walk
BU
01:10pU.S. airlines and Amazon join push to reduce aircraft emissions
RE
01:10pBoeing moves to settle lawsuits over Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
RE
01:10pCOP26 : China-us declaration says both nations are committed to pursuing such efforts, including by taking enhanced climate actions that raise ambition in the 2020s in the context of the paris agreement
RE
01:10pRoper Technologies Increases Dividend 10% - Its 29th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
AQ
01:09pCOP26 : China-us declaration says united states and china are firmly committed to working together and with other parties to strengthen implementation of the paris agreement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 million payment falls due
2GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
3Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
4How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
5Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

HOT NEWS