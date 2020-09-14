Log in
New Soft Tissue Repair Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on Cell Therapy and Tissue scaffold Products | Technavio

09/14/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

The new Soft Tissue Repair Market Research from Technavio indicates Positive and Superior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising incidence of accidental injuries,” says a senior analyst for Healthcare at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the soft tissue repair market size to grow by USD 10.44 million during the period 2020-2024."

Soft Tissue Repair Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The soft tissue repair market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.87%.

Regional Analysis

  • 35% of the growth will originate from the North America region.
  • The growing demand for gene therapy, the increasing strategic alliances, and the development of novel products will significantly influence soft tissue repair market growth in this region.
  • The US is a key market for soft tissue repair solutions in North America.

Notes:

  • The soft tissue repair market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
  • The soft tissue repair market is segmented by product (soft tissue fixation devices and accessories, cell therapy, and tissue scaffold) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., CONMED Corp., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, and Stryker Corp.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Coverage

Regions Covered

Worldwide

Topics Covered

COVID-19, Soft Tissue Repair, Tissue Repair, Soft Tissue Fixation Devices and Accessories, Cell Therapy, and Tissue Scaffold


© Business Wire 2020
