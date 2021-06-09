Log in
New Solar Company, Lumio, Co-founded by Greg Butterfield and Jonathan Gibbs, Announces Formal Convergence of Five Leading U.S. Regional Firms

06/09/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
— Using Innovation from the Success of 12 Prior “Unicorn” Achievements, Butterfield’s Newest Venture Opens as One of Solar Industry’s Top-Five U.S. Residential Solar Providers —

In a move that speaks to 2021’s strongest trends in the solar industry, serial successful entrepreneur Greg Butterfield announced today the formal launch of Lumio (lumio.com), an instant Top-Five U.S. residential solar provider.

Lumio’s Co-founder and Chairman, Greg Butterfield, has led and propelled the success of 12 prior organizations beyond the $1Billion-plus “Unicorn” valuation and exit as CEO, Director, or Operator.

Butterfield immediately saw in Co-founder and Lumio CEO, Jonathan Gibbs – a 3X Inc. 500 achiever with Smart Energy Today – their shared mission of ethical leadership and customer-first innovation.

I’ve seen the future and it’s led by those willing to hyper-focus on creating delight at every customer touchpoint,” said Butterfield. “Jonathan (Gibbs) and our Lumio team are driven by this purpose. We know that when we lead with customer delight, the success and longevity will follow.

Lumio is the result of combining five leading regional U.S. residential solar providers:

Atlantic Key Energy,
DECA
LIFT Energy,
Our World Energy, and
Smart Energy Today.

Each company leads their respective markets in customer satisfaction and time-to-install. In a period in which the solar industry’s average install time is 60-90 days, Lumio’s average install time – with high customer satisfaction – is less than 30 days. In some cases, it is less than 10 days.

Current market trends support the timeliness of Lumio’s approach. While reports indicate conditions are growing more challenging for the largest installers, smaller regional providers are rising and thriving. Interest and investment in home improvement is reaching record highs in 2021.

Butterfield and Gibbs have carefully crafted a team at Lumio with some of the top performers in software and technology. Likewise, each of the five U.S. regional solar companies – now inside Lumio – have brought exceptional talent and combined strength in customer experience, supply chain, sales, fulfillment and best-in-class operations.

Speed is the currency of solar,” according to CEO Jonathan Gibbs. “The future leaders of this industry will ultimately find a way to reliably complete installs in seven days or less while elevating the customer experience.

Lumio is also answering customers’ desires to implement multiple home improvements such as new roofs, battery backup systems and smart technology upgrades as integrated purchases at the same time – on the same loan – with install times well ahead of industry norms.

Creating Jobs and Advancing Careers

As of today’s formal launch, Lumio already has a 12-month run rate of more than $1billion in gross sales, with no sign of slowing down.

With more than 3,500 team members across 37 states, Lumio continues to identify top industry companies and individual performers to join their growing roster of partners and key employees.

Organizations, investors, strategic partners and prospective team members interested in participating in Lumio’s growth may contact press@lumio.com or visit lumio.com for more information.

About Lumio

Founded in December 2020, and based in Lehi, Utah, Lumio is an instant Top-Five U.S. residential solar provider comprising five leading regional solar companies and several software platforms. Built upon principles of ethical leadership and customer-first innovation, Lumio’s collective strength lies in experience design, supply chain, unified sales strategies, fulfillment and best-in-class operations. Co-founded by Lumio Chairman Greg Butterfield (WordPerfect, Novell, Legato, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture, Vivint Solar, SolarWinds, Workfront, Domo, Venafi, Route) and CEO Jonathan Gibbs (Smart Energy Today), Lumio is the easiest way for people to learn about renewable home energy, select the right financing options and improve their home and pocketbook with smarter, cleaner and cheaper solar power.

Lumio is Home Experience, Elevated.™


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS