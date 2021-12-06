Ministry of Steel
New Sponge Iron Industries
Posted On: 06 DEC 2021 4:07PM by PIB Delhi
The details of State/Union Territory wise number of sponge iron plants operational during FY 2020-21 in the country, including Uttar Pradesh are as following:-
State/Union Territory wise details of Indian Sponge Iron Industry, 2020-21
|
State/Union-territory
|
No of Units
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh
|
69
|
Goa
|
3
|
Gujarat
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
24
|
Karnataka
|
35
|
Maharashtra
|
7
|
Odisha
|
76
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6
|
Telangana
|
9
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4
|
West Bengal
|
36
|
TOTAL
|
285
|
Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC)
The total employment in the domestic sponge iron industry stood at about 85,000 during 2020-21 (Source: JPC).
Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decisions regarding setting up of the sponge iron industries are taken by individual steel companies/investors based on commercial considerations and market dynamics.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.
