New Sponge Iron Industries

12/06/2021 | 05:52am EST
Ministry of Steel
New Sponge Iron Industries
Posted On: 06 DEC 2021 4:07PM by PIB Delhi

The details of State/Union Territory wise number of sponge iron plants operational during FY 2020-21 in the country, including Uttar Pradesh are as following:-

State/Union Territory wise details of Indian Sponge Iron Industry, 2020-21

State/Union-territory

No of Units

Andhra Pradesh

6

Chhattisgarh

69

Goa

3

Gujarat

10

Jharkhand

24

Karnataka

35

Maharashtra

7

Odisha

76

Tamil Nadu

6

Telangana

9

Uttar Pradesh

4

West Bengal

36

TOTAL

285

Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC)

The total employment in the domestic sponge iron industry stood at about 85,000 during 2020-21 (Source: JPC).

Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decisions regarding setting up of the sponge iron industries are taken by individual steel companies/investors based on commercial considerations and market dynamics.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

********

M.V./S.K.



(Release ID: 1778493)


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS