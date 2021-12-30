New Statistics on U.S. Debt Positions

in the International Investment Position Accounts

December 30, 2021

With the December 30, 2021, release of the International Investment Position (IIP) Accounts, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) introduced a new table-IIPtable 4.1-that features quarter-end statistics on U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities. These statistics will be valuable for assessing U.S. exposure to foreign currency risks and for helping to identify potential future financial crises. This table fulfills a commitment to the G-20Data Gaps Initiativeto release these new statistics by yearend 2021, and the content was modeled after a supplementary table in the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual Sixth Edition.

The statistics show that the majority-over 75 percent-of U.S. debt positions for assets and liabilities are denominated in U.S. dollars. By sector, the largest U.S. holder of assets is "other financial corporations," and the largest U.S. issuer of liabilities is "general government." By maturity, approximately half of total debt assets and one-third of total debt liabilities are short term.

Many sources of data are represented in these statistics, but the two major sources are surveys conducted by the Treasury International Capital Systemand BEA's surveys of direct investment. Through leveraging previously collected but unpublished information and expanding data collection, BEA presents statistics on U.S. debt positions with the following detail:

Currency Sector Maturity • U.S. dollar • Central bank • Short term • Euro • General government • Long term • Yen • Deposit-taking corporations • All other currencies • Other financial corporations • Nonfinancial corporations • Intercompany lending

IIP table 4.1 includes references to the line items that are presented in IIP table 1.2, which is the main table of the IIP presentation. The types of investment included in table 4.1 are: