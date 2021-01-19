New Tech Take Up Helped Businesses Survive 2020

Employers “moved quickly” to maintain critical business functions, with a 31% increase in assessments

New data from Questionmark, the online assessment provider, shows that global employers embraced innovation to keep critical business functions going in the face of Covid-19.

Use of Questionmark’s enterprise-grade assessment platform, which is at the heart of much training, certification, and development, rose by almost a third (31%) in 2020. Proctoring services, which guard against cheating, soared by 115%.

Several crucial business functions depend on being able to assess the skills and knowledge of workers. These include recruitment, learning and development, and onboarding new employees.

Assessments are a vital part of remote online learning and training. They track performance, which is critical to ensure everyone is up to speed, and they help improve recall.

This means they can generate reliable information on the strengths and weaknesses across teams and business functions. They show whether training programs are working. They assess whether staff are complying with policies and procedures. Measuring the skills of potential recruits before hiring them also helps make better decisions on recruitment.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark, said: “Employers rely on real-time information about how their teams are performing. By embracing change and moving assessments online quickly, they have been able to maintain crucial business functions.

“Now is the time for them to build on that success. Moving tests and assessments online may have been an emergency measure last year. Employers are now seeing they open new opportunities and efficiencies for businesses in providing a wealth of useful data.”

During 2020 Questionmark has helped customers thrive in challenging circumstances. The online assessment provider has:

Launched new proctoring services : Questionmark introduced Record and Review to ensure remote exams are properly monitored. It is now also available on the SAP App Center

: Questionmark introduced Record and Review to ensure remote exams are properly monitored. It is now also available on the SAP App Center Created assessment content : ready-made assessment content has helped employers assess the business skills of their people

: ready-made assessment content has helped employers assess the business skills of their people Integrated digital badging : the platform offers digital credentials that can be shown on someone’s professional profile, email footer or social media

: the platform offers digital credentials that can be shown on someone’s professional profile, email footer or social media New resources: Questionmark has produced a range of new resources such as our Questionmark viewpoints and “Talking Point” videos that address some of the challenges customers face

Questionmark has also strengthened its international presence by appointing a business development manager to support customers in Australia and New Zealand.

