News: Latest News
Latest News
New Technology – WiGL Functional MVP for Wireless IoT Charging

07/16/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
BREAKTHROUGH – The evolution of IoT device charging and remote powering has arrived – WiGL, Inc. of Virginia, a global leader of touchless wireless charging for IoT devices, has issued a declaration for functional minimally viable products for its {1 Watt at infinite mobility} wireless trickle charging solutions. This is the first and only wireless IoT charging solution to achieve this important transmitter-to-transmitter “patented” mesh networking; which for the first time creates infinite mobility designed for home and office use.

The overall wireless charging market is expected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% between 2021 and 2026. (ReportLinker, 2021)

The growth of the wireless charging market is attributed to the rising adoption of wireless data technology in consumer electronics; an increase in sales of electric vehicles, and the ability to charge multiple devices. However, compatibility issues and safety concerns restrict the adoption of wireless charging in various industries.

The market for transmitters is forecasted to grow at higher CAGR during the forecasted period. WiGL’s Gen-1 wireless transmitters are used as standalone wireless charging devices, while receivers are built into or attached to electronic devices. Companies manufacturing transmitters are investing heavily to innovate their wireless charger product portfolios. And the logical next step for manufacturers is WiGL patented mesh networking.

The next steps for WiGL is the completion of networked Rx devices for variations in IoT device sizes and trickle charging requirements including laptops and cell phones. WiGL is also exploring and setting the standard for wireless charging safety, testing and certification of its Tx solution.


© Business Wire 2021
