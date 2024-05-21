BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's new finance minister understands the culture of the central bank and has a chance to improve the relationship between the two agencies, former finance minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF), Thirachai said new Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira would refrain from exerting pressure on the central bank, adding Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's push for a rate cut had created unnecessary strain. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Divya Chowdhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Martin Petty)