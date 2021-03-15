New Timeline Depicts the First Decade of AISC: 1920-1929

March 15, 2021

CHICAGO - The American Institute of Steel Construction is celebrating its centennial this year--in true historic style!

As we look forward to the next 100 years, we're also taking a deep dive into the decades that defined both AISC and the world in general, starting with the 1920s.

A new interactive timeline from AISC places key events from the history of AISC and structural steel in context with other historical benchmarks of the 1920s.

'It's remarkable how much we've accomplished--and continue to accomplish--together,' said AISC Vice President of Operational Engagement Carly Hurd. 'As a proud Chicagoan, I particularly enjoyed learning that the Wrigley Building and the Wells Street Bridge are almost as old as AISC!'

Some highlights of the 'Roaring' first decade of AISC include:

AISC's founding in 1921 under the name 'National Steel Fabricators Association'

The birth of welded steel buildings

The first Academy Awards ceremony

The debut of the steel bridge that would serve as the busiest border crossing into Canada until 1992

The timeline contains an array of engaging historical images and videos, as well as documents, patents, tours, and interactive present-day views of buildings built in the 1920s--even a cocktail recipe, should you want to really embrace the speakeasy spirit!

It is part of a yearlong celebration of AISC's centennial and joins a retrospective of historic articles, other interactive timelines, and more. In April, AISC will explore the 1930s, which saw the construction of some of the most iconic steel buildings in the country. Stay tuned!

The AISC 1920s timeline is available at aisc.org/legacy/1920s-timeline.