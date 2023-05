May 13 (Reuters) -

* NEW TWITTER CEO LINDA YACCARINO SAYS LONG BEEN INSPIRED BY MUSK'S VISION TO CREATE A BRIGHTER FUTURE

* NEW TWITTER CEO LINDA YACCARINO SAYS I'M EXCITED TO HELP BRING THIS VISION TO TWITTER AND TRANSFORM THIS BUSINESS TOGETHER Source text : https://tinyurl.com/4anx5c8k