New U.S. COVID-19 cases hit plateau after steep drops

March 1 (Reuters) - The United States reported a 3% decline
in new cases of COVID-19 last week, a much smaller drop than in
the previous six weeks, and health officials warned that
progress against the global pandemic was stalling.
New cases fell as much as 25% in the week ended Feb. 7 and
23% in the week ended Feb. 21, before plateauing last week,
according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. state and county
reports.
The country logged an average of over 68,000 new cases per
day for the week ended Feb. 28, with deaths averaging at 2,055
"I remain deeply concerned about a potential shift in the
trajectory of the pandemic. The latest CDC data continue to
suggest that recent declines in cases have leveled off at a very
high number," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walensky said she was alarmed by some local governments
rolling back restrictions on masks and social distancing just as
more infectious variants of the virus are spreading. "We stand
to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained," she
said.
Twenty-nine out of 50 states reported more new infections
last week compared to the previous seven days, whereas only
seven states in the prior week reported weekly increases,
according to the Reuters analysis.
New York had the highest number of new cases per 100,000
residents last week, followed by New Jersey and South Carolina.
As of Sunday, 15% of the U.S. population has received at
least one dose of a vaccine and 7.5% has received two doses,
according to the CDC. The country administered an average of 1.6
million shots per day last week.
Deaths linked to COVID-19 rose 5.5% in the week ended Feb.
28 to 14,387. Cumulatively, over 513,000 people have died from
the virus in the United States, or one in every 636 residents.
The average number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals
fell 15% to 52,000 last week, the lowest since early November,
according to a Reuters tally.
