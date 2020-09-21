Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise 17% in past week, deaths up 5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States rose last week for the first time after falling for eight straight weeks, an increase that health experts attributed to schools reopening and parties over the Labor Day holiday.

New cases rose 17% to about 287,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, while deaths rose 5.5% to about 5,400 people after falling for the previous four weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)

Thirteen states have seen weekly infections rise for at least two weeks, up from nine states the previous week, according to the Reuters tally. In Arizona, new cases doubled last week.

On average, more than 776 people a day died from COVID-19 last week, with deaths rising in Arkansas, Kansas and Virginia.

After weeks of declining test rates, an average of 812,000 people a day were tested last week. The country set a record of testing over 1 million people on Saturday.

Nationally, the share of all tests that came back positive for COVID-19 fell for a seventh week to 5.0%, well below a recent peak of nearly 9% in mid-July, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

However, 26 of the 50 states still have positive test rates above the 5% level that the World Health Organization considers concerning. The highest positive test rates are in the Midwest at over 16% in Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Graphic by Chris Canipe; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pManhattan prosecutor rejects Trump's 'recycled' arguments over tax returns
RE
02:47pFACTBOX-Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in six U.S. states in September
RE
02:47pStreaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ
RE
02:44pU.S. bank regulator fines three former Wells Fargo executives over sales scandal
RE
02:43pStreaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ
RE
02:43pU.S. Household Net Worth Hits Highest Level Ever -- Update
DJ
02:41pGovernment aid, stock gains push U.S. wealth to pre-pandemic levels, Fed says
RE
02:37pManhattan prosecutor urges enforcement of subpoena for Trump tax returns
RE
02:37pManhattan district attorney urges u.s. appeals court to uphold lower court judge's 'meticulous' ruling that donald trump's subpoenaed tax returns be turned over--court filing
RE
02:37pNew CBO Projections Show Weaker Economic Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group