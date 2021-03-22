Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New U.S. COVID-19 cases show weekly uptick for first time since January

03/22/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22 (Reuters) - New cases of COVID-19 in the United States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data.

Thirty out of 50 states reported more new infections in the week ended March 21 compared with the previous seven days, up from 19 states in the prior week, according to the Reuters analysis.

Nationally, the weekly number of new cases had been on a downward trend since January, though health authorities have warned that infections could surge again if Americans relaxed social distancing restrictions too quickly. More infectious variants have also spread across the country.

"I am worried that if we don't take the right actions now we will have another avoidable surge just as we are seeing in Europe right now and just as we are so aggressively scaling up vaccinations," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday.

The Northeast logged some of the highest rates of infection per capita, led by New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to see state-by-state details.)

Deaths from COVID fell 15% to 7,793 last week, or about 1,100 per day, according to the Reuters analysis. Health officials hope the country's vaccination effort can prevent a rise in deaths even if cases surge again.

For a fourth week, daily average vaccinations set a record, with 2.5 million shots given per day last week. As of Sunday, 25% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 21% a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 13% has received two doses, up from 11%.

The average number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals fell 6% to 36,000, the lowest since October, according to a Reuters tally.

Hospitalizations have fallen for 10 weeks nationally, but they are rising in 18 states, up from four states the previous week.

(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06pCanada says mounting evidence points to systemic, state-led human rights violations by chinese authorities in xinjiang - statement
RE
12:05pCanadian sanctions against chinese officials done in coordination with u.s., uk, and in solidarity with eu - statement
RE
12:05pBulletin No. 265
PU
12:05pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM  : Federal Reserve System publishes annual financial statements
PU
12:03pSkyBridge's Scaramucci files to launch bitcoin ETF with First Trust Advisors
RE
12:03pCanada to impose sanctions on four chinese officials and one entity for human rights violations in the xinjiang - foreign ministry statement
RE
12:01pFed's Barkin says economy still short of bar for QE taper
RE
12:00pNew U.S. COVID-19 cases show weekly uptick for first time since January
RE
11:58aTurkish lira plunges to near record low after Erdogan sacks central bank chief
RE
11:54aGlobal equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ