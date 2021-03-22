New U.S. COVID-19 cases show weekly uptick for first time since January

March 22 (Reuters) - New cases of COVID-19 in the United
States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first
increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a
Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data.
Thirty out of 50 states reported more new infections in the
week ended March 21 compared with the previous seven days, up
from 19 states in the prior week, according to the Reuters
analysis.
Nationally, the weekly number of new cases had been on a
downward trend since January, though health authorities have
warned that infections could surge again if Americans relaxed
social distancing restrictions too quickly. More infectious
variants have also spread across the country.
"I am worried that if we don't take the right actions now we
will have another avoidable surge just as we are seeing in
Europe right now and just as we are so aggressively scaling up
vaccinations," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday.
The Northeast logged some of the highest rates of infection
per capita, led by New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to
see state-by-state details.)
Deaths from COVID fell 15% to 7,793 last week, or about
1,100 per day, according to the Reuters analysis. Health
officials hope the country's vaccination effort can prevent a
rise in deaths even if cases surge again.
For a fourth week, daily average vaccinations set a record,
with 2.5 million shots given per day last week. As of Sunday,
25% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a
vaccine, up from 21% a week ago, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention. About 13% has received two
doses, up from 11%.
The average number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals
fell 6% to 36,000, the lowest since October, according to a
Reuters tally.
Hospitalizations have fallen for 10 weeks nationally, but
they are rising in 18 states, up from four states the previous
week.
