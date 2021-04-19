New U.S. COVID cases fall 0.4% last week, after rising for four weeks

April 19 (Reuters) - New cases of COVID-19 in the United
States fell 0.4% last week after rising for four weeks in a row,
according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.
Health experts say new cases have plateaued at a high level
as more infectious variants of the virus offset progress made in
vaccinations. The country logged nearly 70,000 new cases per day
in the week ended April 18, compared with 55,000 new cases a day
in March and about 30,000 new cases this time last year.
Michigan continued to lead the states, with nearly twice as
many new cases per 100,000 people last week as Rhode Island and
New Jersey, the states with the next highest rates of infection
based on population. (Graphic with state-by-state details) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR
The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose 5%
to more than 41,000 across the country, increasing for a third
week in a row, according to the Reuters analysis.
Deaths from COVID-19, which tend to lag infections by
several weeks, fell 2.8% last week, excluding a backlog of
deaths reported by Oklahoma, according to the Reuters analysis.
Including the backlog, reported deaths fell by 27%.
Cumulatively, nearly 568,000 people have died from the
coronavirus pandemic, or one in every 576 U.S. residents.
Vaccinations plateaued at 3.1 million shots per day last
week, after setting records the previous seven weeks. U.S.
health regulators called for a pause in administering the
Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week due to reports of
brain blood clots in six women who received the shot out of some
7 million vaccinated.
As of Sunday, 40% of the U.S. population has received at
least one dose of a vaccine, and 25% was fully vaccinated,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Graphic on vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by
Tiffany Wu)