Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New U.S. Commerce head will use 'Entity List' to "full effect"

03/04/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, Biden's nominee for secretary of Commerce, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she will use the Entity List, a powerful tool that has been used to limit the flow of U.S. technology and products to China's Huawei and others, to its "full effect".

"Chinese telecommunications companies are a threat to American economic and national security. We're going to use [the list] to its full effect," she told NBC News in a story published on Thursday.

She added that she would keep Huawei and other firms on the list for now, the report said.

During her confirmation hearing she had declined to commit to keeping telecommunications company Huawei Technologies on the economic blacklist.

U.S. suppliers to companies on the entity list must apply for special licenses before they ship goods oversees, but the applications are often denied.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aEu regulators could send charge sheet to apple in coming weeks - source
RE
10:35aEu antitrust regulators preparing charge sheet against apple related to spotify's complaint - sources
RE
10:33aU.S., UK suspend tariffs and seek aircraft row resolution
RE
10:30aS&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus
RE
10:29aS&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus
RE
10:27aNew U.S. Commerce head will use 'Entity List' to "full effect"
RE
10:21aTSX recoups early losses on energy boost
RE
10:21aNICKEL INSTITUTE  : Tina Litzinger, Sherritt International Corporation elected Chairperson of Nickel Institute
PU
10:20aU.S. factory orders surge, but business spending on equipment slowing
RE
10:15aDollar pares gains before Fed's Powell speaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil prices rise after Saudi minister urges caution on market
2Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
5GOLD : Gold ekes out gains as markets await Powell speech

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ