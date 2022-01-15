Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

01/15/2022 | 01:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Satterfield, prepares ahead of his address to the 11th Annual International Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Conference in Tel Aviv

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The new U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, and Assistant Secretary Molly Phee will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week, the State Department said on Friday, calling on Addis Ababa to help end conflict in the country.

"They will encourage government officials to seize the current opening for peace by ending the air strikes and other hostilities ... and laying the foundation for an inclusive national dialogue," it said in a statement.

On Friday, the United Nations human rights office expressed alarm https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/un-rights-office-decries-ethiopia-air-strikes-says-108-killed-this-month-2022-01-14 at "multiple, deeply disturbing reports" of air strikes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, saying at least 108 civilians had been killed this year.

Satterfield and Phee, whose is responsible for African affairs, will visit the three nations between Monday and Thursday, the State Department said.

In the Saudi capital Riyadh, they will back a "civilian-led transition to democracy" for Sudan and in the country's capital Khartoum will meet pro-democracy activists as well as military and political leaders among others.

Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets in Sudan demanding a return to civilian rule since an Oct. 25 coup ended a power-sharing arrangement that began in 2019.

"Their message will be clear: the United States is committed to freedom, peace and justice for the Sudanese people," the statement said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.76% 555.77 Delayed Quote.4.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.52% 182.84 Delayed Quote.5.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aChina reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier
RE
01:55aState of Maharashtra's Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project - P168310
PU
01:55aCambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project - P165344
PU
01:55aOne WASH—Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Account Project (One WASH—CWA) - P167794
PU
01:55aModernizing Higher Education Project - P128516
PU
01:55aWORLD BANK : B. Faso - Education Access and Quality Improvement Project (EAQIP) - P148062
PU
01:55aIndia reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours
RE
01:53aNew U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia
RE
01:34aChina cleanup of non-compliant WMP securities 'basically complete', official says
RE
12:29aBaltimore prosecutor asserts innocence after perjury indictment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
3U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies
4'Let's stop this and move on': N95 mask manufacturer
5J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout U.S. state New Mexico

HOT NEWS