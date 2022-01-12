Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New U.S. Postal board chair backs DeJoy, urges Congress to approve reforms

01/12/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The new chair of the U.S. Postal Board of Governors endorsed the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and called on lawmakers to approve a sweeping financial reform measure.

The board on Wednesday unanimously elected Roman Martinez, a retired investment banker as chair after President Joe Biden declined to renominate Ron Bloom to a new term on the board.

Martinez, who was nominated by then President Donald Trump to the board, praised DeJoy's tenure. He is the "person to carry out the restructuring that is needed... He is a transformational leader."

Many Democrats have urged the Postal Board to fire DeJoy, a supporter of Trump named USPS head in 2020 who came under fierce criticism for changes to election mail deliveries.

Congress has been considering a bipartisan plan to provide the USPS with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years, including eliminating the requirement that the service pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years.

DeJoy on Wednesday thanked congressional and key committee leaders for what he said was "their commitment to advancing this bill in the coming weeks." Lawmakers have not publicly announced a timetable for acting on the USPS reform bill and did not immediately comment Wednesday.

DeJoy said it will "eliminate the unfair funding requirements for our retiree health benefits.... It is fair, it is needed and it is urgent."

Martinez said USPS is not looking for a "handout" from Congress.

USPS has reported net losses of more than $90 billion since 2007. One reason is 2006 legislation mandating it pre-fund more than $120 billion in retiree healthcare and pension liabilities. Other businesses do not have to pre-fund their pensions so extensively, and labor unions have called the requirement unfair.

DeJoy in March proposed cutting $160 billion in predicted losses over the next decade, including in October slowing down some first-class mail deliveries.

The USPS, which struggled with poor delivery performance after facing a huge jump in packages and staffing issues due to COVID-19, reported a strong performance in the 2021 holiday season delivering 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages in 2.7 days on average, up from 12.7 billion in the 2020 timeframe. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pNew Zealand building consents rise in November
RE
05:49pWhite House encouraged by rejection of Facebook request to dismiss antitrust lawsuit
RE
05:49pMexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets
RE
05:46pIllinois court vacates approval of Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion
RE
05:46pIllinois appellate court vacates approval for energy transfer to expand dakota access pipeline expansion to 1.1 million barrels per day
RE
05:45pUK's OVO Energy to cut roughly 1,700 jobs -Sky News
RE
05:45pNew U.S. Postal board chair backs DeJoy, urges Congress to approve reforms
RE
05:44pWall Street rises as inflation data backs Fed bets
RE
05:44pU.S. House panel seeks testimony from Republican leader about Jan. 6 Capitol attack
RE
05:41pRonnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Wall Street closes higher as inflation data supports Fed bets
5Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

HOT NEWS