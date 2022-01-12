New U.S. Postal board chair backs DeJoy, urges Congress to approve reforms

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The new chair of the U.S.
Postal Board of Governors endorsed the leadership of Postmaster
General Louis DeJoy and called on lawmakers to approve a
sweeping financial reform measure.
The board on Wednesday unanimously elected Roman Martinez, a
retired investment banker as chair after President Joe Biden
declined to renominate Ron Bloom to a new term on the board.
Martinez, who was nominated by then President Donald Trump
to the board, praised DeJoy's tenure. He is the "person to carry
out the restructuring that is needed... He is a transformational
leader."
Many Democrats have urged the Postal Board to fire DeJoy, a
supporter of Trump named USPS head in 2020 who came under fierce
criticism for changes to election mail deliveries.
Congress has been considering a bipartisan plan to provide
the USPS with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years,
including eliminating the requirement that the service pre-fund
retiree health benefits for 75 years.
DeJoy on Wednesday thanked congressional and key committee
leaders for what he said was "their commitment to advancing this
bill in the coming weeks." Lawmakers have not publicly announced
a timetable for acting on the USPS reform bill and did not
immediately comment Wednesday.
DeJoy said it will "eliminate the unfair funding
requirements for our retiree health benefits.... It is fair, it
is needed and it is urgent."
Martinez said USPS is not looking for a "handout" from
Congress.
USPS has reported net losses of more than $90 billion since
2007. One reason is 2006 legislation mandating it pre-fund more
than $120 billion in retiree healthcare and pension liabilities.
Other businesses do not have to pre-fund their pensions so
extensively, and labor unions have called the requirement
unfair.
DeJoy in March proposed cutting $160 billion in predicted
losses over the next decade, including in October slowing down
some first-class mail deliveries.
The USPS, which struggled with poor delivery performance
after facing a huge jump in packages and staffing issues due to
COVID-19, reported a strong performance in the 2021 holiday
season delivering 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages in
2.7 days on average, up from 12.7 billion in the 2020 timeframe.
