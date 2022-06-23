New U.S. jobless data 'not at all' what recession labor market looks like - White House

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - New U.S. data showing the
second straight weekly decline in unemployment claims is "not at
all" a sign of a recession labor market, a White House official
said Thursday.
Thursday's weekly data "is consistent with a job market
where unemployment is low and people can seamlessly find jobs.
That’s not at all what a recession labor market looks like," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial claims
for state unemployment benefits fell 2,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 229,000 for the week ended June 18.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)