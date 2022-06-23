Log in
New U.S. jobless data 'not at all' what recession labor market looks like - White House

06/23/2022 | 11:55am EDT
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - New U.S. data showing the second straight weekly decline in unemployment claims is "not at all" a sign of a recession labor market, a White House official said Thursday.

Thursday's weekly data "is consistent with a job market where unemployment is low and people can seamlessly find jobs. That’s not at all what a recession labor market looks like," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended June 18. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
