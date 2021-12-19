Log in
New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron

12/19/2021 | 01:31pm EST
U.S. President Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team about the Omicron Variant at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. health officials urged Americans on Sunday to get booster shots, wear masks and be careful if they travel over the winter holidays, with the Omicron variant raging across the world and likely to take over as the dominant strain in the United States.

The government is gearing up for the next phase of battle in a two-year fight against a virus that has killed 800,000 and disrupted every aspect of daily life.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CBS' "Face the Nation" that the number of Omicron cases will go up steeply in the next two weeks.

"A big message for today is if you've had vaccines and a booster, you're very well protected against Omicron causing you severe disease. So, anybody listening to this who's in that 60% of Americans who are eligible for a booster but haven't yet gotten one: This is the week to do it. Do not wait," he said.

Omicron is multiplying rapidly, making COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots more crucial than ever, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. Currently 27% of U.S. residents have not gotten even a single dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is just, you know, raging through the world," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Omicron has been found in 43 out of 50 U.S. states https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html and around 90 countries so far.

The number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-cases-doubling-15-3-days-areas-with-local-spread-who-2021-12-18 in areas with community transmission and is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

In certain regions of the United States, 50% of the COVID tests genetically sequenced detected the Omicron variant, Fauci told CNN, "which means it's going to take over."

The virus is forcing sports teams to reschedule games, entertainment venues to cancel shows and hospitals to brace for a new surge.

Since the start of the month, both U.S. COVID cases and deaths have risen about 50% and the numbe
r of hospitalized COVID patients climbed 26%, according to a Reuters tally https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi.

President Joe Biden plans to give a speech on Tuesday about the rising COVID case level, hammering home his message to unvaccinated Americans to get a shot and for those who are vaccinated to get a booster.

Part of Biden's strategy is to focus on increased testing, Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union."

"We really need to flood the system with testing. We need to have tests available for anyone who wants them," he said.

Hospitals in some parts of the country are already becoming strained by COVID patients and things are likely to get worse, the health officials said.

"The government is prepared now to start sending out surge teams as needed to places that are really hit hard and the president's going to have more to say about that in a speech on Tuesday," Collins said.

Traveling will increase the risk of infection, even among vaccinated people, and there will be breakthrough infections, the health officials said.

Neither Fauci nor Collins urged vaccinated Americans to cancel travel plans - just wear a mask all the time in airports, on planes, trains and buses.

"I'm not going to say you shouldn't travel, but you should do so very carefully," Collins said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Editing by John Stonestreet and Lisa Shumaker)

By Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.68% 516.98 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 169.01 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
STEM, INC. 3.35% 18.8 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
