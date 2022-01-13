Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New U.S. rule lets federal inmates earn credits for early release

01/13/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal inmates who successfully participate in recidivism-reduction programs will qualify for early release from prison under new rules unveiled on Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

The rules, mandated by Congress in a 2018 federal law called the First Step Act, allow inmates to earn 10 to 15 days of "time credits" shaved off their sentence for every 30 days of participation in certain programs or activities offered to them by the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

By earning those credits, they can qualify to be released early into halfway houses or home confinement. In some cases, inmates can also earn up to 12 months of credit that would be applied toward supervised release.

The new rule will apply retroactively, allowing inmates to earn credits from prior participation in programs since Dec. 21, 2018, when the First Step Act became law.

The Justice Department faced criticism over its original proposal on how it would implement the federal time credits rule, with federal defenders https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-clashes-with-inmates-over-credits-shave-prison-time-2021-08-10 saying the Bureau of Prisons' menu of available programs was too limited and the number of hours required to complete them would make it too hard for inmates to earn credits.

"The math speaks for itself," federal defenders wrote in a January 2021 letter to the bureau. "It would take 219 weeks, or over 4 years to earn a full year of credit under the BOP's proposed rule."

Criminal justice advocates who lobbied for the First Step Act's passage lauded the new finalized rule on Thursday, saying it is now in line with what Congress intended.

"Today's announcement is relief for thousands of people who have done the hard work to turn their lives around, and rejoin their families and communities as productive, law-abiding citizens," Holly Harris, the president of Justice Action Network, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aROVER METALS : Announces infill and delineation of the new andrew zone at cabin gold
PU
11:20aGermany among first to recommend COVID-19 booster for 12 to 17-year-olds
RE
11:19aGold slips as yields edge up, Fed rate hikes loom
RE
11:14aFrench teachers strike over "chaotic" COVID-19 strategy for schools
RE
11:13aFrench teachers strike over "chaotic" COVID-19 strategy for schools
RE
11:12aNew U.S. rule lets federal inmates earn credits for early release
RE
11:10aBlockchain firm BTCS soars on retail rush for bitcoin dividends
RE
11:09aVenezuela ramps up gasoline, food supply to Cuba -documents
RE
11:07aBritish homebuilders set for worst week in almost two years as perfect storm hits
RE
11:06aCentral banks start turning off the cash taps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations
2Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
3ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high

HOT NEWS