New UK PM must be radical to stop power bill catastrophe - think tank

* Resolution Foundation sees health and finance hit to
families
* PM contenders fail to address scale of problem -
think-tank
* Discounted power tariffs, tax hike among options
* Employers say companies need urgent help too
LONDON, Aug 25(Reuters) - Britain's next prime minister must
adopt radical ideas - such as discounted power tariffs, energy
bill freezes or a "solidarity" tax hike for higher earners - to
cushion the energy price shock for a broad swathe of households,
a think-tank said on Thursday.
A day before a latest big jump in power tariffs is due to be
announced, the Resolution Foundation said tens of billions of
pounds in new government support had to be targeted at
households least able to cope with surging energy costs, and
ensure that no one needing help misses out.
"A catastrophe is coming this winter as soaring energy bills
risk causing serious physical and financial damage to families
across Britain," Jonny Marshall, a senior economist at the
foundation, said.
"The new prime minister will need to think the unthinkable
in terms of the policies needed to get sufficient support to
where it's needed most."
The front-runner in the race for Downing Street, Foreign
Secretary Liz Truss, wants to cut taxes to address the
cost-of-living crisis.
But her promise to scrap an increase in social security
contributions would give the richest fifth of households twice
as much in cash terms as the entire poorest half of households,
the Resolution Foundation said in a report.
The plans of her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak,
to target support on lower-income households failed to account
for families' differing energy usage and exclude those outside
the benefit system.
The foundation proposed options such as a cheap power tariff
for low- and middle-income households, a universal 30% cut in
the energy price cap or a one pence-in-the-pound tax increase
for higher-income households.
It also said lump sum payments that reflect household size
should be considered.
The opposition Labour Party wants a price cap freeze for all
households, funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.
The Resolution Foundation said Labour's measures risked
creating more inflation pressure and forcing the Bank of England
to increase interest rates more aggressively.
Britain's government has so far committed more than 30
billion pounds ($35.36 billion) in cost-of-living support for
households, almost half the cost of its pandemic-era furlough
programme to prop up the labour market.
Separately on Thursday, a group representing employers
called for immediate pandemic-style support for companies from
the government in the form of emergency grants, and for the
reversal of the new, higher social security contributions.
Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers
of Commerce, said the Bank of England's recent forecast of a
recession lasting from late 2022 until early 2024 added urgency
to the calls for help.
"We simply cannot afford to see another month of the same
old news," she said.
($1 = 0.8485 pounds)
