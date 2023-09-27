(Alliance News) - The UK government will reportedly delay putting in new environmental laws which would force developers to improve countryside and wildlife habitats.

A government source told the BBC the biodiversity net gain, which was meant to become a mandatory aspect of the planning system in England, will not be introduced this year.

Wildlife Trusts told the BBC the delay was "another hammer blow for the future" and the UK Green Building Council said any delay would "hurt green business and development".

New rules which state developments must result in a 10% BNG were set to come into effect in November.

Last week, the Lords Built Environment Committee said the government is "failing to deliver for either side" in its approach to competing demands for new homes and environmental protection.

The group was urging the government to ensure local authorities do not make such requirements ahead of the statutory deadline.

The cross-party group called for housebuilding to be given statutory weight which ensures it has equal status to environmental goals.

In its report, it says advice on nutrient neutrality rules, which the upper chamber recently voted to save despite a government bid to relax them, can have "crippling" effects for smaller developers.

The committee said it would not comment on the "validity" of government policies on development or habitat protection and instead focus on whether they are achievable and how they affect one another.

But it found that their success had been "hampered and sometimes completely blocked by lack of co-ordination in policy-making and haphazard and unbalanced implementation".

It recommended the government provides "clear advice" as to what assumptions can be made by local planning authorities and developers about the requirements following the passage of the Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill.

Daniel Moylan, committee chair, said: "The current approach to managing any conflict between new homes and the needs of the environment is failing to deliver for either side."

