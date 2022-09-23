Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New UK finance minister slashes taxes

09/23/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax and for the first time put a price tag on the spending plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who wants to double Britain's rate of economic growth.

Investors unloaded short-dated British government bonds as fast as they could, with 2-year gilts on track for their biggest one-day fall since at least 2009, as Britain raised its debt issuance plans for the current financial year by 72.4 billion pounds ($81 billion).

Support for household energy bills announced by Truss will cost 60 billion pounds for the next six months, Kwarteng said. Tax cuts would cost a further 45 billion pounds, he said.

The pound fell to a new 37-year low against the dollar of $1.1148 as Kwarteng updated parliament.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.87% 1.10538 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.73834 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.83% 0.97566 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012347 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.11% 0.57814 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aGermany's two-year yield touches 2008 high after UK economic plans
RE
07:42aInvestors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
RE
07:37aIndian banks' loans rose 16.2% y/y in two weeks to Sept 9 - central bank
RE
07:29aChina central bank says it will improve monitoring of cross-border capital flows
RE
07:29aSri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh; post weekly fall
RE
07:28aS. Korean police detain two Liberian officials over alleged rape of two teenagers
RE
07:28aCentral African Republic's top court annuls commission to rewrite constitution
RE
07:27aUK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
07:27aGold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns
RE
07:23aIMF cites Japanese yen's volatility, says monitoring situation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
2Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..
3Norsk Hydro To Initiate Share Buyback Program of Up To 100 Million Shar..
4The board of directors in Azelio has resolved on a fully guaranteed rig..
5China stocks fall on foreign outflow concerns, geopolitical risks

HOT NEWS