Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise as difficult decisions loom

10/15/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives at Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will go up and government spending will rise by less than previously planned as difficult decisions will have to be taken to restore Britain's fiscal credibility.

"We will have some very difficult decisions ahead," Hunt, appointed on Friday after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked in the fallout of a disastrous fiscal statement last month, said.

"Spending will not rise by as much as people would like to all government departments are going to have to find more efficiencies than they were planning to. And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want, and some taxes will go up. So it's going to be difficult," he told Sky News.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:02aCredit suisse prepares swiss business sales to raise capital - f…
RE
05:00aUK insider dealing probes dipped since COVID-19
RE
04:59aIndia's largest private lender reports profit up 20%, beats estimate
RE
04:57aAustria considers windfall tax on energy companies
RE
04:44aChina's Communist party congress to run Oct. 16-22 - spokesman
RE
04:07aUK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
RE
04:03aMOF's Suzuki: Japan will act resolutely on forex volatility - Kyodo
RE
03:57aCGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries
RE
03:52aHundreds flee massive flooding in Chad capital
RE
03:50aChad names ex-rebels as ministers in new unity government
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
2How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
3MOF's Suzuki: Japan will act resolutely on forex volatility - Kyodo
4Exxon says Texas refinery lockout was lawful in reply to NLRB complaint..
5Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

HOT NEWS