New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise in sign of new U-turn

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance
minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have
to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime
Minister Liz Truss who is battling to save her leadership just
over a month into her term.
In an attempt to appease financial markets that have been in
turmoil for three weeks, Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng as her
chancellor of the exchequer on Friday and scrapped parts of
their controversial economic package.
In a hurried news conference shortly after dismissing
Kwarteng, Truss said the corporation tax rate would increase,
abandoning her plan to keep it at current levels, and government
spending would rise by less than previously planned.
Big, unfunded tax cuts were a central plank of Truss's
original plans, but Hunt said tax increases were on the cards.
"We will have some very difficult decisions ahead," he told
Sky News.
"The thing that people want, the markets want, the country
needs now, is stability," Hunt said. "No chancellor can control
the markets. But what I can do is show that we can pay for our
tax and spending plans and that is going to need some very
difficult decisions on both spending and tax."
Hunt is due to announce the government's medium-term budget
plans on Oct. 31, a key test of its ability to show investors
that it can restore its economic policy credibility.
He said spending would not rise by as much as people would
like and all government departments were going to have to find
more efficiencies than they were planning.
"Some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want, and
some taxes will go up. So it's going to be difficult," he said.
Kwarteng's Sept. 23 fiscal statement prompted a backlash in
financial markets that was so ferocious that the Bank of England
had to intervene to prevent pension funds being caught up in the
chaos as borrowing costs surged.
Hunt said he agreed with Truss's fundamental approach of
seeking to spark economic growth but the way she and Kwarteng
went about it had not worked.
"There were mistakes. It was a mistake when we're going to
be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and
spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest," he
said.
"It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts
without giving people the confidence of the Office of Budget
Responsibility saying that the sums add up. The Prime Minister
has recognised that, that's why I'm here."
Truss was due to spend the weekend trying to shore up her
flagging support within the Conservative Party, with newspapers
quoting lawmakers who questioned her ability to stay in the job.
On Monday, the British government bond market faces a test
when it will function for the first time without the emergency
buying support provided by the BoE since Sept. 28. Gilt prices
fell sharply late on Friday after Truss's news conference.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Alistair Smout,
editing by William Schomberg and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)