Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New UK magnet factory for EVs should copy Chinese playbook-report

11/05/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An electric car is charged at a roadside EV charge point, London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain can revive production of high-powered magnets vital for the ramp up of electric vehicles, but it should copy China's centralised strategy to make it viable, according to a government-funded report released on Friday.

The feasibility study confirms a Reuters report that Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs) and wind turbines with government support, to reduce its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions..

The report was written by Britain's Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the only companies outside of China that transforms rare earth raw materials into the special compounds needed to produce permanent magnets.

Any new magnet plant would face challenges competing with China, which produces 90% of the global supply of rare earth magnets at low prices, it said.

To be viable, a British operation should be fully integrated, encompassing raw materials, processing and magnet production, LCM Chief Executive Ian Higgins said.

"We would say that the business model has to be like the Chinese, all joined up, ideally everything under same roof if possible," he told Reuters in an interview.

The Chinese rare earth industry is largely vertically integrated under six government-mandated operational companies, said Higgins, who has visited China over 40 times.

A British magnet factory could be built by 2024 and eventually produce 2,000 tonnes a year of rare earth magnets, enough to supply about 1 million EVs, Higgins said.

The study also proposes that rare earth raw materials for the magnet plant are sourced as byproducts from mineral sands, making the inputs much cheaper compared to new rare earth mines.

LCM would be open to establishing such a plant with partners while another option would be to recruit an established magnet producer to build a British operation, Higgins said.

British government support would also be vital, he said.

The government's Department for Business declined to comment on details of the report, only saying it continues to work with investors to build "a globally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK".

Last month, the UK government set out plans to achieve its net zero strategy, including spending 850 million pounds ($1.15 billion) to support the roll out of EVs and their supply chains.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Eric Onstad


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20aNew UK magnet factory for EVs should copy Chinese playbook-report
RE
06:16aEuro zone retail sales record surprise fall on weak Germany
RE
06:14a2021 Q3 Summary
PU
06:14aQ3 2021 md&a
PU
06:14aQ3 2021 Financial Statements
PU
06:14aCompany climate disclosure proposals need Asian adoption to succeed - Hong Kong regulator
RE
06:07aYoung activists to take spotlight for a day at UN climate talks
RE
06:06aSubsiding Delta wave seen boosting U.S. job growth; worker shortages still a constraint
RE
06:06aCould Ethiopia's capital fall to Tigrayan and allied forces?
RE
06:04aDollar holds gains ahead of US jobs data; sterling tumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal ..
3Catalonia proposes two sites as it vies for SEAT battery plant -sources
4Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output
5Amadeus reports first quarterly profit since the pandemic as travel vol..

HOT NEWS