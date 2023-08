STORY: "She is going there to lead the mission during a critical time and to support the American community and to coordinate on the U.S. government's efforts," Patel said.

A U.S. official said she is expected to arrive in Niger later this week.

The Senate confirmed FitzGibbon, a career foreign service officer, as U.S. ambassador late last month just after the coup, nearly a year after she was nominated.

Patel told reporters that there are no plans for her to present her credentials to coup leaders and that it is not necessary for the work at the embassy.