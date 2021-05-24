New Ultra Consultants ERP Insights Report Provides Guidance on the Top ERP Technology Solutions for Industrial Equipment Manufacturers

Report Features Comparisons of Leading Vendors with Industrial Equipment Manufacturing-Specific Toolsets and Extensive Industry Expertise

Ultra Consultants, an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced the availability of its new ERP insights report, which evaluates the industry’s leading ERP packages for Industrial Equipment manufacturers.

Since 1994, Ultra Consultants has helped hundreds of clients streamline their business processes, select ERP software, and implement a complete ERP solution that meets the unique needs of their industry, specialty and organization.

Ultra Consultant’s new 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Industrial Equipment Manufacturing report has accurate, up-to-date information on advanced ERP solutions from DELMIAworks (IQMS), Epicor, IFS, Infor LN, MS Dynamics, Oracle Cloud, PLEX, QAD, Rootstock and SAP S/4 Hana.

The ten vendor solutions are evaluated based on key capabilities in the areas of: Business Intelligence, CRM, Customer Service, Demand Management, Design-to-Deploy Processes, Distribution Planning, Financial Management, Information Technology, Material Planning and Scheduling, Operational Execution, Procurement Planning, Product Configuration, Quality Management, Warehouse / Inventory Management, and more.

Ultra Consultants will provide a preview of the findings in the new IEM ERP Vendor Update during a webinar on Wednesday, May 26 at 1 p.m. CT. Webinar attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the new report.

The webinar on “IEM ERP Selection: 5 Best Practices, 5 Big Mistakes,” will offer guidance on best practices to follow and mistakes to avoid in selecting software to drive improved efficiency, visibility and competitive advantage. To register to attend, visit: https://ultraconsultants.com/insights/on-demand-webinars/iem-erp-selection-5-best-practices-5-big-mistakes.

“There are many ERP vendors that offer industrial equipment manufacturing-specific toolsets and broad industry expertise, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution. The functionalities and capabilities required are unique to each manufacturer. And finding the best fit starts with evaluating software solutions and functions based on your organization’s unique needs,” said David Lechleitner, Director of Marketing, Ultra Consultants.

About Ultra Consultants

Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company’s services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be found at www.ultraconsultants.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005242/en/