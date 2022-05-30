Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings

05/30/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19.

The U.N. health agency faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pace of its response to early cases that may have delayed detection and helped the virus to spread. Some disease experts say that governments and the WHO must avoid repeating such early missteps with other outbreaks like monkeypox.

The resolution, passed unanimously at the 34-member Executive Board's annual meeting, will form a new 'Standing Committee on Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response' to help address some of the perceived shortcomings.

Formal WHO meetings are sometimes spaced months apart and, under the new initiative, the new body would meet immediately after the Director-General declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) - a decision that triggers calls for extra funding, public health measures and a series of recommendations aimed at controlling disease spread.

"This was probably one of the weakest points during the last pandemic that member states or governing bodies didn't have the opportunity to have immediate consultations after this PHEIC of the last pandemic was declared," Austria's Clemens Martin Auer, who proposed the resolution, told the Executive Board.

He added that the new committee would also conduct oversight of the WHO's health emergencies programme in ordinary times to ensure it is fit to respond.

"I think the standing committee will be an indispensable part of the new global architecture on health emergency," he added. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan were among the co-sponsors of the initiative.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pPeople infected with monkeypox can isolate at home - UKHSA
RE
01:16pNew WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings
RE
01:12pRussia eyes gas-for-roubles template for foreign Eurobond payments
RE
01:11pWhile Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
RE
01:10pSex crime allegations in Canadian military should be investigated externally, report says
RE
01:01pVenezuela's PDVSA extends diesel sales in dollars, cutting subsidy
RE
01:01pParis demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine
RE
01:00pWhile Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
RE
12:55pGermany says U.N. rights chief's trip to China fell short of expectation
RE
12:53pGazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development
5ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS