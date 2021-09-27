New Wilsonart® HPL Stone Collection Empowers Crossover Between Residential and Commercial Design

TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the spaces in which people live and work continue to intertwine, the new “resi-merical” trend has emerged that transforms the line between residential and commercial design. Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, today announced the introduction of the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Stone Collection designed to offer surfaces that seamlessly enhance all types of environments and create comfortable and inviting spaces. The line of new HPL designs delivers affordable luxury with a new textured finish and 16 designs all reminiscent of various natural stone surfaces.



“There is a collective movement to create spaces that feel nurturing and comforting within our homes, workplaces and communities,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “The HPL Stone Collection evokes a sense of tranquility with a new pleasantly tactile but soft-to-the-touch surface and aspirational stone looks inspired by nature. The result is a collection that effortlessly transforms the spaces in which we work, play and live.”

The new HPL Stone Collection’s Fieldstone finish features a textured matte sheen that is less reflective than other stone surfaces, offering a more casual look with authentic characteristics and veining details. The collection also includes 16 new designs inspired by natural stone looks in on-trend colors, including brown, taupe, brick and turmeric tones, as well as neutral tones of warm white and light beige that offer warmth to any residential or commercial setting.

The Wilsonart® HPL Stone Collection designs include:

Anzio Marble (5037-38): A medium-scale, directional design with subdued warm grey taupe veining.





Arenite Cream (5027K-07): A large-scale, chunky veined stone in a modern cream.





Beachwalk (5044-60): A tonal warm white, directional granite with textural interest and sweeping movement.





Bella Romano (5039K-15): A large-scale directional granite structure with warm, taupe and copper-colored particulates.





Brazilian Blue (5032K-07): A Brazilian Arabescato stone design within a range of mid-tone blue-grey colors with lively flowing movement throughout.





Brazilian Grey (5026K-07): A Brazilian Arabescato stone design with multiple shades ranging from white to a mid-tone grey with a structure boasting lively, flowing movement throughout.





Calacatta Lincoln (5042K-07): An extra-large scale white marble with refined warm brown and smoky charcoal directional veining.





Glazier Quartzite (5025K-22): A fantasy brown quartzite linear stone pattern with striations of white, taupe and soft blue-grey features.





Granito Cascata (5041K-15): A dynamically veined directional warm white granite with accents of warm browns and cool blue-greys.





Ice Mist (5045K-15): A directional cool white marble with unique veining features interweaving the surface in bright white, navy and brown colors.





Lakeshore (5046K-15): A richly detailed warm grey stone with large-scale dynamic veining features.





Lisola (5043K-15): A medium-scale rich black marble with delicately nuanced warm brown to charcoal veining.





Ortensia (5038K-15): A warm, light grey, soft-veined Calcutta marble with highlights of white and a scale variation with asymmetrical movement throughout.





Ouro Branco (5029K-22): A large-scale, veined Taj Mahal quartzite look in neutral, gold and white shades.





Quartz Frost (5031K-07): A white particulate quartz look with thin, spidery veining and minute detail.





Sombra (5028K-07): A Brazilian Arabescato dimensional marble with large-scale movement in deep blacks and shadows of grey.



“The comforting texture of our Fieldstone finish combined with many of these timeless stone looks brings a sense of wellness to both personal and professional environments,” said Mikesell. “With the HPL Stone Collection, you can create a gorgeous, personalized and hard-working space that is as beautiful as it is livable.”

Wilsonart HPL offers true “no-fuss” surfaces that can withstand the rigors of most interior environments. The collection is an excellent low-maintenance solution for both residential and commercial applications and premium designs come with AEON™ Enhanced Scratch & Scruff-Resistant Performance Technology. The entire Wilsonart HPL collection also offers exceptional long-term value with superior stain, wear, impact and scratch resistance compared to traditional veneers, vinyl and wood.

While the Wilsonart HPL Stone Collection mimics nature, it does so without impacting the environment. The collection is GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality. Additionally, the collection is made with a combination of fibers from FSC-certified, fast-growing, sustainably managed woods and post-consumer recycled content. In fact, Wilsonart leads the industry in post-consumer recycled content used in the making of its products. On average, Wilsonart uses 23% post-consumer recycled content – that's 2x more than any other leading laminate brand.

The Wilsonart HPL Stone Collection is available at countertop retailers nationwide. For more information about the collection or Wilsonart® Home products, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/laminate-surfaces.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

