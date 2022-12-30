New Year Eve spurs hope in China even as censors target online COVID content

(Adds quotes)
WUHAN/BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - New Year's Eve in
China prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it
critical, about the strict zero-COVID policy
the country adhered to for almost three years and the impact of
its abrupt reversal this month.
The sudden change to live with the virus has prompted a
wave of infections across the country, a further drop in
economic activity and international concern, with Britain and
France the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from
China.
Three years into the pandemic, China this month acted to
align with a world that has largely reopened to live with COVID,
after unprecedented protests that became a de-facto referendum
against the zero-COVID policy championed by President Xi
Jinping.
The protests were the strongest show of public defiance in
Xi's decade-old presidency and coincided with grim growth
figures for China's $17 trillion economy.
On Saturday, people in the central Chinese city of
Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, expressed hope the new
year would bring better fortune.
Several people in Wuhan bemoaned how widely the virus
has spread after lifting of all the pandemic curbs, with one,
45-year-old Chen Mei, saying she just hopes that in 2023 her
teenage daughter can resume normal classes over the long term.
"When she can't go to the school and can only have
classes online it's definitely not an effective way of
learning," she said.
"Kids don't have such good self discipline. And then for
us adults sometimes because of the epidemic controls we have
been locked up at home. It's definitely had an impact."
Thousands of users on China's Twitter-like Weibo criticised
the removal of a viral video made by local outlet Netease News
that collated real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated
the Chinese public.
Many of the stories included in the video, which by Saturday
could not be seen or shared on domestic social media platforms,
highlighted the difficulties ordinary Chinese faced as a result
of the strict COVID policy.
Weibo and Netease did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
One Weibo hashtag about the video garnered almost 4 million
hits before it disappeared from platforms around noon on
Saturday. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the
comments pouring in.
"What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the
fake but you cannot show real life," one user wrote, attaching a
screenshot of a blank page that is displayed when searching for
the hashtags.
The disappearance of the videos and hashtags, seen by many
as an act of censorship, suggests the Chinese government still
sees the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a
politically sensitive issue.
OVERWHELMED HOSPITAL, FUNERAL HOMES
The wave of new infections has overwhelmed hospitals and
funeral homes across the country, with lines of hearses outside
crematoria fuelling public concern.
China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported
one new COVID death
for Friday, the same as the day before - numbers which do
not match the experience of other countries after they reopened.
UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday around
9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID.
Cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 have likely reached
100,000, with infections totalling 18.6 million, it said.
At the central hospital of Wuhan, where former COVID
whistleblower Li Wenliang worked and later died of the virus in
early 2020, patient numbers were down on Saturday compared with
the rush of the past few weeks, a hazmat-suit wearing worker
outside the hospital's fever clinic told Reuters.
"This wave is almost over," the worker said.
A pharmacist whose store is next to the hospital said
most people in the city had now been infected and recovered.
"It is mainly old people who are getting sick with it
now," he said. "They have underlying conditions and can get
breathing issues, lung infections or heart problems."
NEW YEAR, NEW CHALLENGES
In the first indication of the toll on China's giant
manufacturing sector from the change in COVID policy, data on
Saturday showed factory activity shrank for the third straight
month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three
years.
Besides the growing economic toll, rising infections after
lifting of the restrictions also have prompted international
concern, particularly regarding the possibility of a new,
stronger variant emerging out of China.
Britain and France became the latest countries to require
travellers from China to provide negative COVID-19 tests. The
United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have
all imposed similar measures.
The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged
China's health officials to regularly share specific and
real-time information on the COVID situation in the country, as
it continues to assess the latest surge in infections.
China's narrow criteria for identifying deaths caused by
COVID-19 will underestimate the true toll of the pandemic and
could make it harder to communicate the best ways for people to
protect themselves, health experts have warned.
(Reporting by Martin Quinn Pollard, Tingshu Wang and Xiaoyu
Yin in Wuhan, Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Neil Fullick and Kim Coghill)