Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Year, Lower Fees

02/03/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virginia529 cuts administrative fees for customers by 46%

Richmond, Va., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the largest 529 plan in the country, Virginia529 is committed to distinguishing itself from other plans with best-in-class investment options and a thoughtful investment philosophy. That’s why for the second time in three years, the administrative fee for its highly rated Invest529 program has been lowered.

The cut, which reduces administrative fees for all Invest529 customers by 46 percent, is effective as of January 1, 2022. The reduction could potentially save customers millions of dollars, helping families accrue additional investment returns toward their education savings.

 “Making education more affordable is at the heart of our mission,” said Virginia529 CEO Mary Morris. “This reduction reflects our continuous efforts to maintain one of the lowest 529 fee structures in the country and to offer the best chance for our families to meet their savings goals.”

 In 2021, Virginia529 surpassed $100 billion in assets under management, making it the first in the industry to reach this milestone. The plan, which has more than three million accounts across its national direct-sold and advisor-sold 529 savings programs, also experienced record education savings numbers last year.

 Invest529 offers more than 20 investment options, including seven that evolve to more conservative investments as a student's anticipated high school graduation date approaches.

 The program is open to legal residents of any U.S. state and can be used at eligible educational institutions around the world. The minimum initial deposit is $10.

 Learn more about Invest529 and open an account at Virginia529.com/invest.


Latest news "Companies"
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.55% Lower at $4.4665 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.48% Lower at $22.375 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pPitch Global Launches EURO Startup Day with participation from Govt of Hungary officials to Connect European Founders with US Investors
BU
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.34% Lower at $1803.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pENEL : preliminary results 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Certification of Annual Filings CEO dated July 29, 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Certification of Interim Filings CFO dated August 30, 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Certification of Interim Filings CEO dated August 30, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS