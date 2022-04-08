New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with Trump probe subpoenas

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - New York state's attorney
general is seeking to compel real estate company Cushman &
Wakefield to comply with subpoenas in connection with
its civil probe into the Trump Organization, according to court
filings on Friday.
Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former
U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices for
three-and-a-half years, with a focus on whether his company
misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain
favorable loans and tax deductions.
James said on Friday that Cushman had conducted appraisals
for several Trump Organization properties, including the Seven
Springs estate in New York's Westchester County, the Trump
National Golf Course in Los Angeles, and 40 Wall Street in
downtown Manhattan.
James' office is seeking to determine whether the appraisals
prepared by Cushman were fraudulent or misleading, but Cushman
has refused to comply with a subpoena issued in February 2022
and has only partially complied with an earlier subpoena,
according to a filing.
"While Cushman initially expressed its desire to comply with
OAG's subpoenas, the company nonetheless withheld hundreds of
responsive documents and instructed four witnesses not to answer
numerous questions based on meritless privilege assertions by
the Trump Organization," the filing from James' office read.
A Cushman spokesperson said the filings did not accurately
characterize the company's responses.
"Any suggestion that Cushman & Wakefield has not responded
in good faith to the Attorney General's investigation is
fundamentally untrue," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We
stand behind our appraisers and our work."
Cushman said in January 2021 that it had cut ties with the
Trump Organization.
Trump, a Republican who lost his bid for re-election in
November 2020, denies wrongdoing and has dismissed James' probe
as a politically motivated witch hunt. James, a Democrat, is
running for re-election for her post.
James' pursuit of Cushman's records comes after she asked a
New York judge to hold Trump in contempt of court for not
turning over documents she subpoenaed, and to fine him $10,000
for each day he does not comply.
On Friday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur
Engoron said he would hold a hearing on April 25 on whether
Trump should be held in contempt.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Richard Pullin)