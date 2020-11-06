New York Accuses Sotheby's of Aiding Art Collector in Evading Sales Tax

By Kelly Crow

New York's attorney general sued Sotheby's on Friday for allegedly defrauding the state of millions by helping a major collector avoid paying sales tax on $27 million worth of art amassed over a five-year span.

Attorney General Letitia James said in the lawsuit that Sotheby's helped the contemporary-art buyer pose as an art dealer so he could illegally qualify for sales-tax exemptions reserved for the art trade. The arrangement, which allegedly began in 2010, allowed the collector to use an offshore art-buying company called Porsal Equities to buy masterpieces tax-free that he installed at his homes in New York and Florida, including a $5.7 million Jean-Michel Basquiat and a $1.4 million hot-pink Anish Kapoor sculpture, the court filing said.

"Millionaires and billionaires cannot be allowed to evade taxes," Ms. James said in a statement. "Sotheby's violated the law and fleeced New York taxpayers out of millions." The lawsuit didn't cite a total figure in sales tax that should have been collected from the sold works.

A Sotheby's spokesman said the house "vigorously refutes the unfounded allegations."

The collector behind Porsal, who was unnamed in the lawsuit, is Venezuelan shipping executive Isaac Sultan, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Sultan, president of Miami-based cargo shipper Atlantic Feeder Services USA LLC, is known in art circles for collecting Latin American and contemporary art. Mr. Sultan didn't respond to emails or messages left with him and at his company Friday afternoon. A lawyer for Porsal declined to discuss the matter.

The suit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, seeks damages as well as civil penalties for Sotheby's alleged violations of the state's False Claims Act.

The action comes two years after the attorney general reached a $10.75 million settlement with the same art-buying entity, Porsal. The settlement with the British Islands-based company centered on tax fraud related to more than $50 million in art purchases and other goods bought in New York from various art institutions. Mr. Sultan wasn't named in the 2018 settlement, but the settlement said that the collector tied to Porsal was its sole director.

As part of the 2018 settlement, Porsal admitted it had violated the law when it sought sales-tax exemption provisions that can only be used by dealers to buy art through the auction house that they intend to resell rather than keep for personal use.

In Friday's lawsuit, Ms. James alleges that at least 29 Sotheby's employees knew Porsal and the collector behind it wasn't a dealer, citing at least one specialist who visited his Manhattan apartment to "admire his artwork on the walls," according to the court filing.

The arrangement allegedly began in November 2010 over coffee at a Manhattan eatery, where the buyer asked an unnamed Sotheby's junior cataloguer three years out of college how he could avoid paying sales tax on art, the court filing said. He allegedly told the cataloguer he was eyeing "Alba," Mr. Kapoor's pink circular wall relief that was headed to auction later that month, the filing said. The Sotheby's employee allegedly helped him fill out forms to pose as a dealer so he could buy "Alba" and other works at the house without paying New York sales tax, which on Mr. Kapoor's piece alone would have amounted to around $126,000, the filing said.

Over the next five years, Sotheby's allegedly helped him buy at least 34 additional pieces of artworks and furniture, tax-free, the filing said.

Write to Kelly Crow at kelly.crow@wsj.com

