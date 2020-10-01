Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New York Catholic diocese files for bankruptcy, cites abuse lawsuit costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

A Roman Catholic diocese in New York's suburbs on Long Island, one of the largest in the United States, on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the cost of lawsuits filed by sexual abuse victims, compounded by COVID-19 pandemic economic losses.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre said the move was sparked by the expense of dealing with a wave of more than 200 lawsuits filed by childhood victims of clergy sexual abuse.

New York state's Child Victims Act, which took effect in August, temporarily enables victims of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits over decades-old crimes.

"What became clear was that the diocese was not going to be able to continue to carry out its spiritual, charitable and educational missions if it were to continue to shoulder the increasingly heavy burden of litigation expenses associated with these cases," Bishop John Barres said in a video posted on the diocese website.

The Catholic church abuse crisis exploded onto the international stage in 2002 when the Boston Globe newspaper revealed priests had sexually abused children for decades and church leaders had covered it up. Patterns of widespread abuse of children have since been reported across the United States and around the world.

In Rockville Centre, Bishop Barres said the Chapter 11 filing would not immediately affect the operations of parishes and schools, because they are separate legal entities, although the diocese as a result would have less money to share with them.

"The financial burden of the litigation has been severe and only compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic," Bishop Barres said. "Our goal is to make sure that all clergy sexual abuse survivors, and not just a few who were the first to file lawsuits, are afforded just and equitable compensation."

Barres assured parishioners that their church offerings would not be used in any lawsuit settlements.

Bankruptcy was filed on the advice of experts who "presented us with the best options given the strains on our finances and the unanticipated financial impact stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic," Barres said.

The diocese, which serves more than 1.4 million Catholics on Long Island, in 2017 started a program aimed at providing healing and financial settlements to childhood victims of clergy sexual abuse. Barres said on Thursday it has compensated more than 300 survivors.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg, Editing by Franklin Paul and Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pUs house speaker nancy pelosi, treasury secretary steven mnuchin to speak by telephone at 1 pm edt/1700 gmt on coronavirus relief -- source familiar
RE
12:48pCyber firms may need to register as money services business if they help make ransomware payments -us treasury
RE
12:48pRansomware payments may be punished even if victim did not know hackers were sanctioned -us treasury
RE
12:48pCompanies that facilitate ransomware payments to sanctioned hackers may violate us law -us treasury
RE
12:47pU.S. HHS announces further $20 billion funding to healthcare providers
RE
12:47pOil drops 5% on weak demand outlook and higher OPEC supplies
RE
12:45pIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : restructuring
PU
12:38pEXCLUSIVE : French state to raise 2.8 billion euros from 5G spectrum sale
RE
12:37pNew York Catholic diocese files for bankruptcy, cites abuse lawsuit costs
RE
12:37pOcado to investigate AutoStore claims of patent infringement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group