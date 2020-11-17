New York City holds off school closure as U.S. braces for virus-stricken winter

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - New York City schools were set
to remain open for at least another day despite a rising
COVID-19 case count, the mayor said on Tuesday, as surging
infections and hospitalizations in the United States from coast
to coast prompted new restrictions and predictions of a
difficult winter ahead.
New York, home to the nation's largest school district,
reported a 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 2.74% on Tuesday
- more than double what it was over the summer, but below the 3%
threshold that Mayor Bill de Blasio set for keeping schools
open.
"Everyone's been participating in the things that have kept
schools safe. Everyone has been wearing their masks ... and we
need to keep doing that to do our very, very best to keep
schools open," de Blasio told reporters on Tuesday.
"We have some new challenges because of what's going on
around us," he added.
Beyond New York City, which was the epicenter of the U.S.
COVID-19 crisis in the spring, infections have reached
unprecedented levels nationwide.
Forty-one U.S. states have reported record increases in
COVID-19 cases in November, while 20 have seen a record rise in
deaths and 26 reported record hospitalizations, according to a
Reuters tally of public health data. Twenty-five states reported
test positivity rates above 10% for the week ending on Sunday,
Nov. 15. The World Health Organization considers a positivity
rate above 5% to be concerning.
The Midwest remains the hardest-hit U.S. region. It reported
444,677 cases in the week ending on Monday, Nov. 16, 36% more
than the combined cases of the Northeast and West regions.
The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the
United States hit a record of 73,140 on Monday. Hospitalizations
have increased over 46% in past 14 days, according to a Reuters
tally.
New York is among several northeast states that had managed
to contain the virus fairly well over the summer after a
frightening spring wave, but now has one of the highest
week-over-week case increases as of Sunday.
Infections have also jumped in neighboring Connecticut by
more than 50% in the last week from the week prior.
"Right now we see the storm clouds coming again,"
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, told MSNBC in an
interview on Tuesday.
Governors of several states and city officials have imposed
new restrictions on indoor gatherings in recent days in an
attempt to stem the spread of the disease over the winter, with
the prospect of a widely available, effective vaccine still
months away.
Several have urged citizens to exercise caution around the
Thanksgiving holiday and not travel or socialize with extended
family for the traditional indoor feast.
"I know this is difficult & frustrating, especially with the
holidays right around the corner," Vermont Governor Phil Scott
wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, referring to his ban on
multihousehold gatherings. "But it’s necessary & we need your
help to get this back under control."
