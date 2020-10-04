New York City mayor seeks to lockdown coronavirus hotspots starting Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in what was once the
U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, said on Sunday he is moving to
shut non-essential businesses as well as schools in nine
neighborhoods identified as coronavirus clusters, starting on
Wednesday.
Seeking state approval for the lockdown, de Blasio said it
would affect nine ZIP codes where coronavirus positivity rates
have spiked, sometimes as the result of failure to social
distance and wear face masks. He said neighborhoods in another
11 ZIP codes were on a "watch list" because of their rising
positivity rates.
New York is one of only 18 states where cases have not risen
over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis. Nine
states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the
last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where
chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.
If New York Governor Andrew Cuomo approves the shutdown,
neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens would be ordered to close
all non-essential businesses, restaurants and public and private
schools. About 100 public schools and 200 private schools would
be closed for anywhere from two to four weeks, if state approval
is secured, he said.
De Blasio said those students in the nation's largest public
school district who would be forced to participate in
remote-only learning would be supplied with devices to enable
them to continue classes, which previously had included
in-person learning.
De Blasio said the lockdown was aimed at alleviating worries
that cold weather in coming months will force more people
indoors and result in a second wave of deadly disease spread,
reminiscent of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases that
flooded New York City hospitals in the spring.
"We need to contain the situation and absolutely we will
avoid a second wave," de Blasio told a press conference on
Sunday.
He said schools were not the major source of virus spread.
"Of two schools in one of these zip codes, only one test came
back positive," de Blasio said.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)