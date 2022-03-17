Log in
New York City's St Patrick's Day parade returns after COVID hiatus

03/17/2022 | 06:12pm EDT
St Patrick's Day Parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan

(Reuters) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day parade returned in person on Thursday, with crowds decked out in emerald green cheering marchers in kilts as they made their way down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Rain and grey skies did not keep revelers away.

"It's the best thing for New York," said local resident Patrick Delaney. "It's just what we need, a shot in the arm to take off the focus, lift our spirits."

Marching bands playing bagpipes, performers and politicians all walked to celebrate Irish heritage, along with members of the New York City Fire Department and Police Department.

The parade halted at noon and turned south towards Ground Zero for a moment of silence to mark the 20th anniversary of theSeptember 11 World Trade Center attacks.

"It's a great day," said New York Attorney General Letitia James, adding that she was pleased "to be an honorary Irish person."

The parade, which kicked off at 44th street on Fifth Avenue, drew visitors from overseas and from across the United States.

"We came from Ireland to celebrate, to see the parade here, we've seen so much about it," said Laura Taeny. "We haven't been able to go to a parade in two years, so we're so excited to be here."

Others came from closer to home.

"After two years not having this, it's great to be back," said Justine Pacheco from Nassau County, New York.

(Reporting by Christine Kiernan; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
