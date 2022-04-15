Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

New York Factory Activity Rebounded in April -- NY Fed

04/15/2022 | 08:47am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Industrial activity in New York state revamped after declining the previous month due to stronger demand for goods in the region, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released Friday.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index rose to 24.6 in April from minus 11.8 in March, the highest reading since December 2021. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to come in at zero.

The indicator, which is based on a survey of manufacturing sector's firms in the region, suggests that factory activity expanded over the month, as a reading above zero suggests that business is growing.

April's data mark a sharp rebound from March, when the survey signaled that activity declined at the fastest pace since May 2020 amid the first Covid-19 wave.

Around 40% of the respondents in April said business conditions improved over the month, while 15% said that conditions worsened.

Demand for goods expanded strongly as the main indexes swung to expansion territory over the month. The new orders index increased to 25.1 from minus 11.2, and the shipments index rose to 34.5 from minus 7.4.

Labor market indicators pointed to a small increase in employment and the average workweek, the report said. The index for number of employees fell to 7.3 from 14.5, signaling a slower pace in job creation, and the average workweek index increased to 10.0 from 3.5.

Supply-chain bottlenecks persisted, but there were some signs of improvement. The delivery times index fell to 21.8 from 32.7, suggesting that vendor times lengthened at a slower pace than in recent months, the report said. However, the unfilled order index edged up to 17.3 from 13.1.

The prices index continued to point to elevated inflationary pressures in the pipeline, according to the survey. The prices paid index rose to 86.4 from 73.8, a record high, and the prices received index fell to 49.1 from 56.1.

Firms in the area were less confident about the short-term outlook. The index for future business conditions declined to 15.2 in April from 36.6, its lowest level since early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Longer delivery times, higher prices and increases in employment are all expected in the months ahead, the New York Fed said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 0846ET

