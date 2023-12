NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday it accepted $1.018 trillion at its overnight reverse repo facility, as inflows to the central bank liquidity facility surged on the final trading day of the year.

Friday's inflows were expected to jump and were well above the $829.6 billion seen on Thursday. Friday's inflows were the first time above $1 trillion since Nov. 13. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)