New York Fed Selects Bancroft Capital as a Counterparty to Support Commercial Paper Funding Facility

02/08/2021 | 04:05pm EST
Bancroft Capital, certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Institutional Broker-Dealer and Investment Advisor, has been selected by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to support the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF).

“Bancroft is honored to serve the New York Fed to support CPFF with such an esteemed group of banks," stated Cauldon D. Quinn, Founder & CEO of Bancroft Capital. "Immediately following 9/11, I volunteered to serve my country in combat during its time of need and as our country continues to deal with the lingering effects of a global pandemic, we are humbled to have the opportunity to answer the bell once again.”

Approved firms for the CPFF counterparty program have been selected based on eligibility requirements, including size restrictions, transaction capabilities, financial condition, compliance controls, and equal opportunity and diversity efforts.

About Bancroft Capital

Bancroft Capital provides institutional clients with services including: Public Finance, Cash Management, Fixed Income, Equity Trading, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, 401(k) Consulting, and Asset Management. www.bancroft4vets.com


© Business Wire 2021
