News : Latest News
New York Fed's Williams: Fed has tools to deal with high inflation

04/14/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Inflation could be volatile in the near term as the economy recovers from the pandemic but price increases should remain subdued and the Federal Reserve knows how to act if inflation gets too high, New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday.

Williams expects inflation overall to stay near the Fed's 2% target, he said during a virtual conversation with Rutgers University students. He also noted that unemployment is still high and the economy still has a long ways to go as it recovers.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
