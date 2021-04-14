New York Fed's Williams: Fed has tools to deal with high inflation

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Inflation could be volatile
in the near term as the economy recovers from the pandemic but
price increases should remain subdued and the Federal Reserve
knows how to act if inflation gets too high, New York Fed
President John Williams said on Wednesday.
Williams expects inflation overall to stay near the Fed's 2%
target, he said during a virtual conversation with Rutgers
University students. He also noted that unemployment is still
high and the economy still has a long ways to go as it recovers.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Editing by Franklin Paul)