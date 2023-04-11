New York Fed's Williams Unruffled by Disconnect Over Rate Outlook; Bank of Japan Plots a Steady Course By James Christie

Good day. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday investors might have a different outlook regarding interest rates than the central bank because of heightened uncertainty over the economic forecast, with investors anticipating a much sharper slowdown than Fed officials. The different rate outlook could also reflect greater optimism on the part of markets over how rapidly inflation might return to the Fed's 2% target. "Time will tell," he said. Elsewhere, while the Bank of Japan has come under strong market pressure over the past year to tweak its monetary easing program, its new chief says there is no change in store in that regard. Kazuo Ueda, the Bank of Japan's first new governor in 10 years, said he would maintain monetary easing and negative interest rates, adding that achieving sustainable and stable 2% inflation was "the project of many years" and he wanted to finish it. Inflation in Japan reached 4% late last year mainly because of higher costs of imported energy and food, and it slowed to 3.3% in February. The central bank forecasts the rate will fall below 2% later this year.

Now on to today's news and analysis.

Top News Top Fed Official Plays Down Divergent Rate Outlook With Investors

A senior Federal Reserve official said he wasn't concerned about a potential disconnect between officials at the central bank and investors in financial markets over the outlook for interest rates later this year.

Last month, Fed officials projected they would hold rates steady this year after raising them to just above 5%. But investors in interest-rate futures markets increasingly anticipate the Fed will cut rates significantly over the 12 months beginning this September.

"I don't worry too much about market expectations well off in the future, " said New York Fed President John Williams during a moderated discussion at New York University on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Economy Three Signs the Economy Might Be Past the Pandemic

The U.S. economy was turned upside down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are three signs that pandemic-related disruptions are easing , including one how the supply chain is less-stretched.

Owe Taxes? Here's How to Lower Your Balance Due in the Future.

Most Americans equate tax season with the hope of a big refund. Yet one in four taxpayers typically owes money at the time of filing, and a tax bill can come as a costly surprise , so it pays to know payment options. Last year, the average balance due was nearly $8,000, compared with an average of $5,273 from 2010 through 2019.

Key Developments Around the World New Bank of Japan Chief Says He Will Maintain Easy Money

Kazuo Ueda, the Bank of Japan's first new governor in 10 years, said he would maintain monetary easing and negative interest rates despite market expectations for an early policy change.

China Consumer Price Growth Eases, Reflecting Caution on Economy

Inflation in China eased for the second straight month in March despite signs of a pickup in the economy, a cautionary signal on the strength of the nation's recovery as it emerges from nearly three years of strict Covid-19 controls.

Zambia President: U.S.-China Debt Standoff Hurts Poor Countries

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said China and the U.S. have a responsibility to set aside their differences and help countries such as his get debt relief they need to avoid further damage to their economies.

China Signals Readiness to Further Ease Trade Dispute With Australia Credit Suisse's Risky Bond Wipeout Hurts Asia's Rich

Moldova's President Calls for Closer Ties With Europe

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called for closer integration with Europe and urged supporters to take part in a mass action to signal Europe is the path they have chosen, rejecting Kremlin attempts to pull the nation back into its orbit.

World Bank Chief Calls Russia's Arrest of Gershkovich a Brazen Act

World Bank President David Malpass said the detention of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter held in a Russian prison and accused of spying, is a "brazen act" by the Russian government that violates press freedom.

The WSJ's Evan Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained in Russia after he was arrested while on a reporting trip and accused of spying-charges the Journal and the U.S. government vehemently deny. Follow the latest coverage , sign up for an email alert , and learn how you can use social media to support Evan. Financial Regulation Roundup At FTX, Multimillion-Dollar Expenses Were Approved by Emoji

FTX's failures stem from "hubris, incompetence, and greed," the crypto exchange's new managers said in a report outlining scathing details about the lack of financial controls and record-keeping under founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Little-Known Stablecoin Gets Big Help From Largest Crypto Exchange

The market value of TrueUSD, a little-known digital token, doubled in a month after the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, started to heavily promote the coin on the platform.

Goldman Sachs Paying $15 Million to Settle Probe of Swaps Business

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed Monday to pay $15 million to settle regulatory claims that it obscured the cost of derivatives that clients purchased to bet on or against an index of overseas stocks.

Collapse of SVB, Signature Bank Tests the FDIC's Reserve Corps

Two banking veterans were called up from an FDIC reserve corps of industry leaders who could be parachuted in when a bank went down. The group came about after the 2008 financial crisis. For years, no one needed them.

Forward Guidance Tuesday (all times ET)

11:30 a.m.: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas's Medalla speaks at International Monetary Fund Governor Talks

12:30 p.m.: South African Reserve Bank's Kganyago speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics

1:30 p.m.: Chicago Fed's Goolsbee speaks at The Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon

6 p.m.: Philadelphia Fed's Harker speaks at Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation

7:30 p.m.: Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari speaks at College of Business and Entrepreneurship Town Hall, Montana State University

Wednesday

Time N/A: ECB's Lagarde and Panetta at IMF/World Bank, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meetings

8:30 a.m.: U.S. consumer-price index for March

9 a.m.: Richmond Fed's Barkin speaks at Investing in Rural America conference; Bank of England's Bailey speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics

9:30 a.m.: ECB's de Guindos at Asociacion para el Progreso de Dirección event in Madrid

10 a.m.: Bank of Canada interest rate decision

11 a.m.: Bank of Canada interest rate decision press conference

2 p.m.: Federal Open Market Committee minutes for March 21-22 meeting

2:15 p.m.: Banque de France's Villeroy de Galhau speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics

3:15 p.m.: Bank of England's Bailey speaks at International Monetary Fund Governor Talks

Research Fed Expected to Raise Rates and Hold Through Year-End

Recent data supports one more interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve, Deutsche Bank economists forecast in a report. The increase would take the fed-funds rate to a 5%-to-5.25% range. "With last week's solid jobs report and further signs of stabilization in the banking sector, we continue to expect the Fed to deliver another 25bps rate hike at the May 3 meeting and hold at 5.125% through year-end," the economists write. A 25-basis point increase in May appears more baked in futures markets, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market's prognosis, however, points to subsequent cuts bringing the year-end rate to below 5%.

-Paulo Trevisani

Long-Term U.S. Inflation Expectations Decline

While March U.S. consumer price data due Wednesday are expected to remain resilient, long-term inflation expectations are declining, according to the latest Federal Reserve Bank of New York Survey of Consumer Expectations . The survey found that median inflation expectations for the five-year-ahead horizon decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 2.5%. The shorter-term inflation outlook looks less promising, with the one-year-ahead horizon seeing a 0.5 percentage point increase to 4.7%. The three-year-horizon outlook went up by 0.1 percentage point to 2.8%.

-Paulo Trevisani

Basis Points The Conference Board Employment Trends Index for the U.S. decreased from a revised 116.75 in February to 116.24 in March, the private-research group said Monday, indicating that job growth could slow in the coming months. (Dow Jones Newswires) U.S. wholesale inventories ticked up slightly in February, returning to an upward trajectory after slipping in January for the first time since mid-2020. Inventories of U.S. merchant wholesalers sequentially rose 0.1% in February compared with the previous month after declining 0.4% sequentially in January, and they increased 12% in February from a year earlier, according to Commerce Department data. (DJN) Brazilian motor-vehicle production jumped 20% in March from a year earlier after output of light commercial vehicles increased, the Brazilian Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers said. Total vehicle production reached 221,835 units. (DJN) Mexico produced 346,000 cars and light trucks in March, a 13% increase from a year earlier, statistics institute Inegi said. Vehicle exports rose 3.9% to 273,000 units, and domestic new-car sales increased 25% at 119,000 units. (DJN) Chinese banks issued a higher-than-expected amount of new yuan loans in March, signaling the stepping-up of support for the nation's economic recovery. (DJN) South Korea's central bank stood pat for a second consecutive rate decision amid signs of easing inflation and concerns over weakening economic growth. Australian business conditions slipped in March but continue to track at levels above long-run averages, according to the latest monthly survey of business by the National Australia Bank.

