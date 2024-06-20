By Sabela Ojea

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to prohibit social-media companies from using algorithms to steer content to children without parental consent.

The Democratic governor on Thursday signed the bill, the Safe for Kids Act, aimed at combating addictive social media feeds to protect children online.

She also signed another law that prohibits online sites from collecting, using, sharing or selling personal data of anyone under the age of 18, unless they receive informed consent or unless doing so is necessary for the purpose of the website.

Addictive social media feeds facilitate unhealthy levels of social media use, contributing to the youth mental health crisis, Hochul said.

"By reining in addictive feeds and shielding kids' personal data, we'll provide a safer digital environment, give parents more peace of mind, and create a brighter future for young people across New York," Hochul said.

The legislative news come less than three weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that New York planned to prevent social-media companies from serving automated feeds to users under 18.

