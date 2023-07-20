July 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday directed the public service, health and environmental conservation departments to investigate a recent report of old lead-clad cables left by telecommunication companies and their health implications. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
