STORY: "Please give Haiti a chance to choose their own, its own destination," said Felix Caleal, 58, a business owner, who immigrated from Nippes, Haiti, 14 years ago. "Because we want to go forward."

There were signs in the capital, Port-au-Prince, of an improvement in the security situation on Tuesday, with the streets quiet and no attacks on government offices or police stations reported.

The main CPS cargo port had reopened, local news outlet Le Nouvelliste reported. The capital's airport has not resumed operations, but armed men who had taken control of it were no longer present.