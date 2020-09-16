Log in
New York Insurance Veteran Brennen Parker Joins Alliant

09/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Albany-based expert to provide industry-specific risk and insurance solutions to growing Northeast client base

Alliant continues to grow its thriving team in New York, adding Brennen Parker as Senior Vice President. The Albany-based Parker will design and deploy innovative insurance solutions to address industry-specific risks for a growing base of clients throughout the Northeast region.

“Brennen’s expertise in the private and public sector will be a tremendous asset for our client base in New York and throughout the Northeast,” said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. “His diverse industry experience and ability to grow and manage critical client relationships within the middle market makes him a strong strategic addition to our team.”

Parker is a seasoned insurance professional with more than 20 years of experience in property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, and strategic planning. He is highly regarded for his ability to create customized insurance solutions that address his clients’ unique needs and safeguard their long-term profitability.

Prior to joining Alliant, Parker was Senior Vice President with a privately held insurance agency in New York and a member of its Board of Directors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Siena College.

Parker can be reached in the Albany office of Alliant at (518) 362-1575 or at Brennen.Parker@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2020
