New York Jets Announce a Multi-Year Partnership With Fubo Sportsbook

First NFL team partnership for forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook includes new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets games

The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, the comprehensive sports entertainment and wagering experience expected to launch in the fourth quarter 2021 (subject to all applicable regulatory approvals), to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club. This agreement marks Fubo Sportsbook’s first sponsorship of a professional sports team. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook will become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and is the team’s first legal sports betting (LSB) partner to leverage the Jets’ new advertising data partnership with Sportradar.

“This partnership with Fubo Sportsbook is another major step for the New York Jets in our journey to prioritize engagement with our fan base, including the enhancement of their overall stadium experience on game day,” said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Vice President, Business Development + Ventures. “With Fubo Sportsbook, Jets fans will be treated to their innovative mobile viewing and wagering platform, which will be brought to life at the dynamic new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge.”

At approximately 7,000 sq. ft., the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will be open to the public for guests 21 and over and will offer Jets fans the opportunity to enjoy the look and feel of a casino-style sportsbook with betting odds integration, as well as incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook. Additionally, fans will be able to watch every game from around the NFL in the Lounge and conduct live mobile wagering via the Fubo Sportsbook app all while enjoying an incredible view of the Jets action on the field from the Lounge’s outdoor patio.

“The New York Jets is a leading sports organization with a strong base of enthusiastic and loyal fans and we strongly believe in the future success of the team,” said Scott Butera, President of Fubo Gaming. “We are excited to be their partner in offering this community a truly unique sports betting and entertainment experience. The Fubo Sportsbook is designed to meet the increased demand for interactivity by integrating real-time sports streaming with personalized wagering experiences. The Fubo Sportsbook will also have the ability to leverage first-party data to understand viewing preferences and provide relevant bet recommendations.”

Jets Mobile App users will receive access to special Fubo Sportsbook offers as well as game day incentives tied to the Lounge. Fubo Sportsbook customers will also be rewarded with access to unique hospitality including VIP pregame sideline experiences. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook intends to utilize the new programmatic ad network created for the Jets utilizing Sportradar’s programmatic activation platform.

ABOUT NEW YORK JETS

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and Jets 360 Productions, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

ABOUT FUBO GAMING

Fubo Gaming Inc., is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience. Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming brings together fuboTV’s leading sports-first live TV streaming platform with the soon-to-be-launched Fubo Sportsbook to create an omniscreen ecosystem in which the wagering app automatically syncs with users’ interests and viewing. Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona via Ak-Chin Indian Community and Iowa via Casino Queen, Fubo Gaming has also obtained market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.

